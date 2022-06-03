CDA bifurcates estate, land wings

Islamabad : The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has bifurcated the estate and land wings of the authority between two deputy director generals (DDGs).

According to a notification issued with the approval of the CDA chairman, now the Estate and Land wings would be looked after by two DDGs serving on deputation in the authority. Muhammad Afnan Alam, a BPS-19 officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PAAS) in addition to Director Estate Management Commercial will also look after the work of DDG Estate.

Omar Liaquat Randhawa, a BPS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) has been given charge of DDG Land. Previously, Afnan Alam was holding charge of DDG Land and Estate. Abdul Razzaq, a BPS-19 Executive Cadre officer of CDA has been given charge of Director Estate Residential.

Meanwhile, the CDA's contractor kicked off development works in sub-sectors I-12/2 and I-12/3 on Thursday. CDA Board members and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion. The civil work costs over Rs542 million and includes drainage and sewerage lines etc., and levelling of streets will be completed in 15 months. The CDA also plans to start developing sub-sectors I-12/1 and I-12/4 through any government organization in near future.