Constitution national binding factor during turmoil

Islamabad : Not only has the Constitution been the embodiment of national consensus on key issues but it has also served as a binding factor for the nation during times of political instability and turmoil.

The vision, comprehensiveness, and balance of power provided in the Constitution have enabled it to steer the nation through military rules and political challenges.

These observations were made by speakers at a seminar titled ‘75 years of Pakistan: Constitution, Public Representation and Governance System’, which was organised by the Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad, in collaboration with the Department of Law, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on the latter’s campus in Rawalpindi. The seminar was jointly chaired by IPS chairman Khalid Rahman and dean of the FJWU Faculty of Law Prof Dr Azra Yasmin and moderated by assistant professor and in charge of the law department Dr Nadia Khadam.

The speakers included Gallup Pakistan and Gillani Research Foundation Pakistan chairman Dr Ijaz Shafi Gillani, Quaid-i-Azam University, School of Law, director Dr Azizur Rahman and senior research fellow at IPS and author of the recently published book 'Aa’een-e-Pakistan 1973 aur Islam: Martial Law, Adaliya aur Parliman ka Kirdar' Dr Shahzad Iqbal Sham.

Also, the recently published work based on the Senate speeches and academic writings of IPS founder Professor Khurshid Ahmad, 'Aa’een – Ikhtiyarat ka Tawazun aur Tarz-e-Hukmrani' was also introduced to the audience by the IPS chairman.

The speakers observed that Pakistan is making constant progress in ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution and the crises that sometimes hamper smooth movement on this path are temporary obstructions faced by all nations of the world at one time or another. This should not be a matter of apprehension, however, introspection is essential in order to pinpoint where the nation has gone wrong and a system needs to be put in place to respond to the issue in an appropriate manner. It was suggested that a part of this initiative could be in the form of a centre for the study of constitutional issues that would help in generating expert opinions and fulfil the need for unbiased debate and research on the Constitution.

Pakistan is nearing the milestone of 75 years of its existence. The common thread during these years regarding the Constitution, public representation and governance system is a constant struggle, right from the creation of Pakistan to the formulation of the Constitution. The Constitution of 1973 has undergone various changes in the form of amendments which have, in fact, improved its subject matter.