Cut in seats for merged districts resented

PESHAWAR: Students from erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) held a protest here on Thursday against a reduction in the seats of the National Assembly for the merged districts.

Led by the Fata Students Federation president Jasim Khan Afridi and general secretary Zahid Shah, the protesters gathered outside Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans to demand the restoration of the NA seats from the merged districts.

They said it was an injustice to reduce the number of constituencies in the merged districts without holding a proper census.

The speakers said reducing the seats from 12 to six was an injustice to the tribal people and tantamount to depriving them of representation in the NA.

They said according to the new delimitation, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had abolished six National Assembly seats in the merged tribal districts despite the fact a case about census was pending in the high court. They warned of staging a sit-in in front of the ECP office if their demand was not met.