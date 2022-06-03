Lawyers protest against arrest of colleague

MANSEHRA: The lawyer fraternity on Thursday observed a strike and boycotted the court proceedings in Hazara and the rest of the province against the arrest of one of their colleagues.

ASP Hafiz Janis Khan called Supreme Court lawyer Munir Hussain Laghmani to his office and ordered policemen to arrest him in the Dua Zehra kidnapping case.

A contingent of police produced the arrested senior lawyer and member of Supreme Court Bar Association before judicial magistrate/civil judge Furqan Mashwani in an armoured personnel carrier where lawyers circled him and raised slogans against the police.

The police presented the lawyer in the court of the district and sessions judge Ziaur Rehman after Mashwani referred the case to him.

Laghmani, former president of the district bar association and member KP Bar Association, said in his statement recorded before the court that he was called by ASP to his office for help in the Dua Zehra case and ordered his arrest in front of district bar Mansehra president Waqas Raza Swati.