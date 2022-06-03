Action sought in LRH funds embezzlement case

PESHAWAR: The Grand Health Alliance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has asked the provincial government to take notice of the audit report that allegedly pointed out financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds in KP MTI hospitals and take legal action against the erring officials.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Dr Musa Kaleem, Dr Amir Taj, Dr Asfandyar, Syed Roedad Shah, Fazal-e-Mola and others said the audit report had unearthed a major misappropriation of funds in the Lady Reading Hospital.

The alliance members said the corruption had been unveiled in this hospital in the audit report, where the relative of Imran Khan, Dr Nowsherwan had been in charge of affairs as chairman of the Board of Directors for the last eight years.

They said the report had clearly mentioned how the public money was misused in the purchase of equipment for hospitals and how rules were violated in the posting and appointments.

The alliance members recalled that an inquiry committee had also been constituted and it held some officials responsible for embezzling funds and irregularities but Nowsherawan Burki had adopted silence for the last two years.

They asked the government to increase their salaries and facilities according to existing inflation besides approving employee promotion cases pending for years.