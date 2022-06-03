Arrest of Afghan artistes protested

PESHAWAR: The activists of Hunari Tolana staged a demonstration on Thursday against the arrest of four Afghan artistes in Tehkal despite having all legal documents.
Led by its president, Arshad Khan, the protestors gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. They asked the government to take action against police officials, who arrested four Afghan artistes despite having all legal documents.
They deplored that the police registered a case against them under foreign law and they were sent behind bars, which is deplorable.
PESHAWAR: Students from erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas held a protest here on Thursday against a...
MANSEHRA: The lawyer fraternity on Thursday observed a strike and boycotted the court proceedings in Hazara and the...
PESHAWAR: The Grand Health Alliance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has asked the provincial government to take notice of the...
PESHAWAR: A research study conducted by Pakistan-based media watchdog Freedom Network in cooperation with DW Akademie,...
MANSEHRA: The Utility Stores Corporation has established over 200 points across the district where the wheat flour...
ABBOTTABAD: As many as 150 students passed out in two batches under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Skills for All...
Comments