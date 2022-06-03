Arrest of Afghan artistes protested

PESHAWAR: The activists of Hunari Tolana staged a demonstration on Thursday against the arrest of four Afghan artistes in Tehkal despite having all legal documents.

Led by its president, Arshad Khan, the protestors gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. They asked the government to take action against police officials, who arrested four Afghan artistes despite having all legal documents.

They deplored that the police registered a case against them under foreign law and they were sent behind bars, which is deplorable.