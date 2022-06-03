Man commits suicide after killing wife

HARIPUR: A man has allegedly committed suicide after he gunned down his wife in a remote village of Khanpur Tehsil, police said on Thursday.
The police officials said that Imtiaz Khan, a resident of Sarbroot village, has shot dead his wife Shabana Bibi, 34, over an unknown reason and fled the crime scene.
However, after some time his body was spotted in the hilly area of the village. The police said that a pistol was also recovered near the body of Imtiaz. He said the circumstantial evidence showed that the man had committed suicide after killing his wife. Further investigation was underway, the police said.
PESHAWAR: Students from erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas held a protest here on Thursday against a...
MANSEHRA: The lawyer fraternity on Thursday observed a strike and boycotted the court proceedings in Hazara and the...
PESHAWAR: The Grand Health Alliance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has asked the provincial government to take notice of the...
PESHAWAR: A research study conducted by Pakistan-based media watchdog Freedom Network in cooperation with DW Akademie,...
MANSEHRA: The Utility Stores Corporation has established over 200 points across the district where the wheat flour...
ABBOTTABAD: As many as 150 students passed out in two batches under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Skills for All...
Comments