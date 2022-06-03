JI to get new chief soon

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to get a new provincial chief in a couple of weeks as the process of election for the purpose is about to complete.

The office had fallen vacant on April 20 after the resignation of Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, who had preferred to focus more attention on his performance in the Senate.

JI chief Sirajul Haq had named the deputy president of the party, Prof Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, as acting provincial head. The process for election of new provincial president started a week after the resignation of Senator Mushtaq. The 50-member provincial shura (consultative body) of the party met to finalise a panel of three names for the next provincial president.

Special request was made to the central chapter of the party to shift the membership of Prof Mohammad Ibrahim Khan to the province so that his name could be inducted among the three shortlisted names.

Thus a panel of three candidates including Prof Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, current provincial deputy chief Maulana Dr Mohammad Ismail and Dr Ataur Rahman were chosen for the slot.