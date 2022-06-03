KP Textbook Board affairs worry MPA

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly Nighat Orakzai has asked the government to take notice of the ongoing affairs of the KP Textbook Board.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, the lawmaker said she had submitted an adjournment motion to the provincial assembly secretariat to discuss the affairs of the board and find a solution.

She said the board was an independent and profitable organization, which provided salaries and facilities to its employees from its own fund.

Nighat Orakzai said the provincial government had not provided arrears to the board for the free textbooks distributed throughout the province and directed the department to arrange funds for the supply of free textbooks.

The government, she said, was exploiting the board and its employees and encouraged the existing mafia in the textbook, which was looting the resources of the board.