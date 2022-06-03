3kg heroin seized, two held in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Police recovered 3kg heroin and parts of M-16 rifles from a trailer truck here on Thursday.
During checking at the Bigyari checkpost in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district, the cops recovered the contrabands from a freight trailer truck (KBL3758).
The cops also arrested Khalid and Mirwais, hailing from Afghanistan, and shifted them to Jamrud police station for further investigations.
