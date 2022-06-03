KMU marks Nurses Day

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU)’s Peshawar-Institute of Nursing Sciences (INS) arranged International Nurses Day to commemorate and pay tribute to the nurses who are working as frontliners in the health delivery system.

The event was attended by delegates from different nursing institutes, dignitaries from Peshawar region and students and faculty of KMU-INS.

The day is usually observed on May 12. It is celebrated every year on the birthday of Florence Nightingale, known as the lady with the lamp, who is considered the founder of modern day nursing.

Speaking on the occasion, KMU Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur appreciated the role of nurses in caring for the sick patients in hospitals.

He said that nurses care for the patients 24 hours a day while they are admitted in hospitals. He further said that KMU had been playing a key role in uplifting the standards of nursing education in Pakistan since 2008. He elaborated that KMU-INS was the first and only institute offering PhD programmes in the field of nursing.

Mehr Mustafa, controller of the nursing examination board KP, asserted that the day is meant to appreciate the great work they were doing in hospitals to care for the sick patients and their families. She added that nursing education had completely transformed over the years from a diploma in nursing programme to a bachelor, master and doctoral programmes.