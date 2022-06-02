Top 10-12 shooters to vie for Olympic quotas in July

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shooters will participate in two international events in July in order to win quota places for Paris Olympics 2024.

National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) will send 10 to 12 top shooters of the country to the ISSF World Cup that is to be held in Changwon, Korea, from July 9-22.

The same shooters will then feature in the 10th Asian Shotgun Championship in Almaty, Kazakhstan, from July 28 to August 8.

“These two events are important for our shooters as an opportunity to win quota places for the Paris Olympics,” Secretary NRAP Razi Ahmed told ‘The News’.

It is worth adding here that International Shooting Sports Federation has introduced the Qualification Ranking for the Olympic Games (QROG) in place of Minimum Qualification Score.

The QROG determines the ranking of the athletes according to their achievements in the ISSF Qualifying competitions for the Olympic Games during the whole Olympic Qualification period in the shooting sport approved by the International Olympic Committee.

According to ISSF, the QROG is valid for receiving direct Quota Place/Places to the Olympic Games, eligibility for the Invitation Places allocated by the Tripartite Commission, and eligibility for the not used Quota Places reallocated according to the Qualification system approved by the IOC Executive Committee.