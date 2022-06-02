Pak athletics squad back home after glorious show

KARACHI: Pakistan’s athletics squad returned home on Wednesday after performing brilliantly in the 2nd Imam Reza International Athletics Championship in Mashhad, Iran.

Pakistan finished overall third with five medals.

Shajar Abbas (200 metre) and javelin thrower Mohammad Yasir claimed gold medals in their respective events. Shehroz Khan got silver in high jump. Karachi’s sprinter Abdul Moeed Baloch secured silver in 400 metre with a record timing. He also took bronze in 200 metre.

The squad was received at the Allama Iqbal International Airport by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) secretary Mohammad Zafar and other officials of the federation. Officials of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) were also present, the AFP said.