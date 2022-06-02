Pak athletics squad back home after glorious show

KARACHI: Pakistan’s athletics squad returned home on Wednesday after performing brilliantly in the 2nd Imam Reza International Athletics Championship in Mashhad, Iran.
Pakistan finished overall third with five medals.
Shajar Abbas (200 metre) and javelin thrower Mohammad Yasir claimed gold medals in their respective events. Shehroz Khan got silver in high jump. Karachi’s sprinter Abdul Moeed Baloch secured silver in 400 metre with a record timing. He also took bronze in 200 metre.
The squad was received at the Allama Iqbal International Airport by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) secretary Mohammad Zafar and other officials of the federation. Officials of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) were also present, the AFP said.
LONDON: Former world number one Dustin Johnson will head the field for the inaugural $25 million LIV Golf Invitational...
SYDNEY: New Australia cricket coach Andrew McDonald has tested positive for Covid and was not on the plane Wednesday...
PARIS: French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin faced growing criticism and accusations of lying on Wednesday after he...
LONDON: Liverpool have received more than 5,000 complaints from supporters in 24 hours regarding the chaos surrounding...
LAHORE: Pakistan five-a-side hockey coach Olympian Rehan Butt has said that the team is focusing more on the clash...
LAHORE: Pakistan have been placed with Australia in Pool A as the schedule for the Men’s Hockey event at the...
Comments