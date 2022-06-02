 
June 02, 2022
Shameil, Zahid to play Grand Prix in Turkey

By Our Correspondent
June 02, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Shameil Khan and Zahid Tufail will participate in ISSF Grand Prix Shotgun to be held in Konya, Turkey, from June 13-22.

According to the entry list, both the shooters will feature in skeet event that is scheduled from June 19-20. As many as 98 athletes from 17 countries are participating in this event.

