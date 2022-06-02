Shameil, Zahid to play Grand Prix in Turkey

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Shameil Khan and Zahid Tufail will participate in ISSF Grand Prix Shotgun to be held in Konya, Turkey, from June 13-22.
According to the entry list, both the shooters will feature in skeet event that is scheduled from June 19-20. As many as 98 athletes from 17 countries are participating in this event.
LONDON: Former world number one Dustin Johnson will head the field for the inaugural $25 million LIV Golf Invitational...
SYDNEY: New Australia cricket coach Andrew McDonald has tested positive for Covid and was not on the plane Wednesday...
PARIS: French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin faced growing criticism and accusations of lying on Wednesday after he...
LONDON: Liverpool have received more than 5,000 complaints from supporters in 24 hours regarding the chaos surrounding...
LAHORE: Pakistan five-a-side hockey coach Olympian Rehan Butt has said that the team is focusing more on the clash...
LAHORE: Pakistan have been placed with Australia in Pool A as the schedule for the Men’s Hockey event at the...
Comments