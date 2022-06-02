Pakistan finish 5th in Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD: Korea edged out Malaysia 2-1 to win the Asia Cup Hockey that concluded in Jakarta (Indonesia) Wednesday.

India took the third position edging out Japan 1-0 while Pakistan finished fifth hammering hapless Bangladesh 8-0.

Mubashir Ali scored twice for Pakistan while Rizwan managed a goal also on a penalty corner. Afraz, Abdul Hannan, Shahid, and Umar Bhutta scored one goal each. Striker Ijaz banged home a top of the strike to make it 8-0 for Pakistan.