Pakistan finish 5th in Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD: Korea edged out Malaysia 2-1 to win the Asia Cup Hockey that concluded in Jakarta (Indonesia) Wednesday.
India took the third position edging out Japan 1-0 while Pakistan finished fifth hammering hapless Bangladesh 8-0.
Mubashir Ali scored twice for Pakistan while Rizwan managed a goal also on a penalty corner. Afraz, Abdul Hannan, Shahid, and Umar Bhutta scored one goal each. Striker Ijaz banged home a top of the strike to make it 8-0 for Pakistan.
LONDON: Former world number one Dustin Johnson will head the field for the inaugural $25 million LIV Golf Invitational...
SYDNEY: New Australia cricket coach Andrew McDonald has tested positive for Covid and was not on the plane Wednesday...
PARIS: French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin faced growing criticism and accusations of lying on Wednesday after he...
LONDON: Liverpool have received more than 5,000 complaints from supporters in 24 hours regarding the chaos surrounding...
LAHORE: Pakistan five-a-side hockey coach Olympian Rehan Butt has said that the team is focusing more on the clash...
LAHORE: Pakistan have been placed with Australia in Pool A as the schedule for the Men’s Hockey event at the...
Comments