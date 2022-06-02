French Open insists night sessions will stay

PARIS: French Open night sessions will remain despite the reservations of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic whose epic quarter-final clash ended at 1:15 Wednesday morning in front of thousands of shivering fans, many of whom were huddled in blankets to keep out the biting cold.

“Night sessions will stay, but obviously we are going to see whether we move the starting time or not,” admitted tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, a two-time major winner and former world number one.

Nadal’s four-set win over defending champion Djokovic was one of 10 matches scheduled at 9pm at this year’s French Open under an agreement with broadcaster Prime Video.

Nadal, the 13-time champion, had wanted to play in the daytime and repeated his opposition to taking part in clay court tennis after dark.

“It is too late, without a doubt,” said Nadal whose media commitments didn’t finish until 2am on Wednesday.

“I understand the other part of the business, without a doubt, that television pays a lot of money but we need to find a balance.”

Djokovic also said the night action at Roland Garros starts “too late”.

“TV decides. That’s the world we are living in. Broadcasters say it’s going to be night match, day match. They give the money. They decide.”

The final night session takes place later Wednesday when Holger Rune and Casper Ruud meet in the quarter-finals.

Nadal’s semi-final against Alexander Zverev will be staged on Friday afternoon. The final on Sunday is also a daytime affair.

Mauresmo insisted the Nadal-Djokovic night match, played out on the 15,000-seater Court Philippe Chatrier, had been a hit despite the plummeting temperatures.

“When did it end, at half past one? It was full, overcrowded. There was just a handful of people who left earlier,” she said.

“As far as I’m concerned, night sessions in the stadium are definitely appropriate, because it was always full to the brim every night.”