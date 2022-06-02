Babar confident Pakistan can beat the heat, Windies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s captain in all formats Babar Azam Wednesday hoped to beat the heat as well as the touring West Indies team to gather important points on the road to qualify directly for the next year’s One-Day Cricket World Cup to be held in India.

In a media talk, ahead of the start of the training camp in Lahore for three-match One-Day series against West Indies, Babar admitted facing the hottest weather.

“Summer would be at its peak in Multan but our plan is to beat the heat and the tourists to win the important points enabling the team to directly qualify for next year’s World Cup. We are ready to play top class cricket in summer.”

To prepare for the hot-weather series, Pakistan team’s management has decided to start the camp training today (Thursday) at 2pm in Lahore.

“To face the weather challenges, we have decided to start the camp from the hottest time of the day. It would help us manage the weather challenges in an effective way. Multan is a tough option as we are playing international cricket in the city after a long time. I am confident that every selected cricketer is ready for the tough challenge,” Babar said.

The captain expressed his confidence that a winning start of the lengthy season would be an ideal for the upcoming challenges.

“We know that we have to play our best cricket to beat the West Indies. No team can be taken for granted in competitive cricket. So you have to play your best cricket to beat every team. We are looking to that brand of cricket where every player could make his presence felt.”

Babar spoke highly of his team members, saying that every individual is in-charge of himself for leading him to a better performance.

“Every individual is a leader knowing what he intends to do. My vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan is too good an individual and is a competent player. We are playing international cricket following a gap of two months and need to re-group well in time for the series.”

Pakistan team skipper wanted his players to lift the game to the level of international cricket.

“Admitted that a good number of players were busy playing County Cricket these days but there is a difference between County and International Cricket so every cricketer will have to raise his game to beat the touring squad. Since the series is important the best outfit will be fielded against the tourists. These selected players required consistent exposure. You cannot drop or discard players on series-to-series basis. They need consistent exposure for a specific period before making them accountable.”

Babar added that from here on till the World Cup 2023, Pakistan would be aiming at fielding the best team capable of taking the country to the Word Cup.

“For Pakistan, the World Cup 2023 is of utmost importance. Our every move in the ODI would be targeted towards achieving the best results in the World Cup.”

The skipper also claimed that he had been calling all the shots since his appointment as the captain.

“I am a powerful captain, free to use given responsibility to run the team in the best possible way. As an individual member of the team my effort has always been to achieve No 1 ranking in all formats.”