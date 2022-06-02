CDA directed to complete family suites for MPs

Islamabad:National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani directed to complete additional 104 family suites and 500 servant quarters of Parliament Lodges as soon as possible. Director Works Capital Development Authority (CDA) Tahir Mahmood briefed the deputy speaker NA, regarding the construction work of additional suites and servant quarters at Parliament Lodges.
