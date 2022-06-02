Court returns railway land reference to NAB

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court No 3 has returned a reference about railway land lease on throwaway price to the National Accountability Bureau for want of jurisdiction. Judge Asghar Ali ordered the matter does not fall in court’s jurisdiction in the wake recent amendments to the NAB law.

The NAB had framed the reference in April 2018 for the award of lease to Royal Palm Club in Lahore. It alleged that the national exchequer suffered a Rs2 billion loss on account of irregularities in the lease process — increasing 103-acre land to 140 and extending lease period to 49 years from 33. The accused include former railways minister Lt Gen (retd) Javed Ashraf Qazi, railway board’ s former chairman Lt Gen (retd) Saeeduz Zaffar, railway’s former GM Maj Gen (retd) Hamid Hasan Butt and Brig (retd) Akhtar Ali.