Will continue investment, operations in Pakistan for win-win results, says China

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday highly appreciated positive remarks by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on China-Pakistan relations and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying, “China would continue to support its companies in investing and operating in Pakistan to realise win-win results and shared development.”

“His (Sharif's) commitment to facilitating Chinese companies’ investment and operation in Pakistan has produced noble results. We highly appreciate it,” he said during a briefing.

Talking to heads of leading Chinese companies and investors recently, Prime Minister said that Pakistan was keen to learn from China’s experience in reforms, particularly in trade and agriculture. He said that Pakistan was looking toward China to seek support in every walk of life to ensure sustainable development as the Chinese development was a model to emulate in the fields of industry, trade, information technology, and agriculture.

Zhao Lijian said that the CPEC had given a strong boost to Pakistan's economic growth and livelihood improvement and added that it has delivered positive economic and social effects.

The spokesperson said that China was ready to work with Pakistan to act on China-Pakistan leaders’ consensus, dovetail development strategy, increase experience sharing in state governance, advance high-quality CPEC development, deepen cooperation in research areas, industries and agriculture technologies and livelihood to unleash CPEC’s potential in accelerating growth people’s welfare.