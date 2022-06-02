Shoe theft case registered

LAHORE: A man got registered an FIR against theft of his shoe in Shafiqabad. The victim Muhammad Iqbal, a resident of Ravi Road, lodged a complaint that he was asleep at his house. At midnight, a thief barged into his house and stole one shoe. An FIR has been registered in Shafiqabad police station against the offence.
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday unanimously adopted a bill to...
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate’s Defence Committee and Chairman Pakistan-China Institute Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday directed the district magistrate to hold a fresh inquiry into an FIA...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman has said the government was looking at an existential...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the police and complainant in a petition by lawyer...
LAHORE: A private jet carrying leading Pakistani businessman Mian Mohammad Mansha on Tuesday escaped an accident while...
Comments