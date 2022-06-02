 
Thursday June 02, 2022
National

Shoe theft case registered

By Our Correspondent
June 02, 2022

LAHORE: A man got registered an FIR against theft of his shoe in Shafiqabad. The victim Muhammad Iqbal, a resident of Ravi Road, lodged a complaint that he was asleep at his house. At midnight, a thief barged into his house and stole one shoe. An FIR has been registered in Shafiqabad police station against the offence.

