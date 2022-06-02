Hamza to go home if no-trust motion tabled, says Pervaiz

LAHORE: A delegation of lawyers led by Jahangir A Jhoja, former President Lahore High Court Bar called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. The current political situation in the country and the constitutional and political crisis in Punjab were discussed during the meeting.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that action would be taken on the police violence on the members of the Punjab Assembly, the IGP and the chief secretary are the real culprit in this whole matter. The IGP and Chief Secretary will be summoned in the Privileges Committee of the Punjab Assembly and punished. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that European Union and Commonwealth countries are bringing a resolution on this incident. He said that he did not believe in anything from the PMLN. If no-confidence motion is submitted then Hamza Shehbaz will be no longer chief minister, waiting for the court decision, 20 turncoats of PTI are asking for N-League ticket but Hamza Shehbaz is not meeting them, Maryam Nawaz is also talking about election, this is what Imran Khan said. He further said that if the rulers arrest Imran Khan, they will dig their own political grave. The crisis in Punjab will end when Hamza Shehbaz goes home, he said adding the ministers had no worth nor any thought or vision of their own. Governor takes oath from chief minister, how can the National Assembly Speaker administer him the oath, he posed a question.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that Imran Khan should be appreciated that he stopped his workers to avert bloodshed when he was in D-Chowk where police shelled tear gas. Police broke into houses of PTI workers which resulted in three deaths. Yasmin Rashid is patient yet they dragged her too. He further said that Imran Khan had given a few days to the government to announce the date of elections at the earliest. The delegation included Asif Cheema, former secretary, Supreme Court Bar, Arshad Jahangir Jhoja, former president, Lahore Bar Association, Sarmad Ghani Chattha, Tayyab Usman Randhawa, Chaudhry Ali Zeb Paracha, Hafiz Muhammad Shahzeb, Ali Hassan, Nadir Duggal, former Additional Advocate General Punjab.