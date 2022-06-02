Egyptian opposition figure released from jail

CAIRO: A presidential pardon on Wednesday saw Egyptian opposition figure Yahya Abdelhadi released from jail after three years, a lawyer said, making him the country’s latest political prisoner to have his sentence curtailed.

The pardon for Abdelhadi -- a key figure in the Kefaya (Enough) movement that helped topple longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak -- comes after an announcement days earlier that 11 political prisoners would be released by an order from the prosecution.

Lawyer Tareq al-Awadi, a member of a committee formed in April to review the cases of prisoners eligible for presidential pardons, announced Abdelhadi’s release in a Twitter post, with a picture showing him standing outside the prison gates.

A critic of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s administration, Abdelhadi had been sentenced on May 23 to four years in prison for "spreading false news", after having been arrested in January 2019.

The latest series of releases comes after Sisi called in April for a "political dialogue" and reactivated the previously dormant presidential pardon committee. Some 41 political prisoners had also been released from remand earlier that month.