International police bust ‘FluBot’ phone scam

THE HAGUE: Police in 11 countries have taken down a mobile phone scam dubbed FluBot that spread around the world via fake text messages, Dutch and EU police said on Wednesday.
Dutch cybercops led an operation in May targeting the malware, which infects Android phones using texts which pretend to be from a parcel firm or which say a person has a voicemail waiting.
Hackers would then steal bank details from infected phones, which automatically sent messages to other mobiles in the user’s contact list, passing on the scam like a flu virus. "To date, we have disconnected ten thousand victims from the FluBot network and prevented over 6.5 million spam text messages," Dutch police said in a statement.
