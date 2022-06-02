Denmark votes on joining EU defence policy

COPENHAGEN: With the war in Ukraine forcing countries in Europe to rethink their security policy, Denmark on Wednesday held a referendum on whether to join the EU’s common defence policy 30 years after opting out.

The vote in the traditionally Eurosceptic Scandinavian country of 5.5 million people comes on the heels of neighbouring Finland’s and Sweden’s historic applications for Nato membership. "I’m voting yes with all my heart," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said as she cast her ballot in her hometown of Vaerlose, on the outskirts of Copenhagen.

"Even if Denmark is a fantastic country -- in my eyes the best country in the world -- we are still a small country, and too small to stand alone in a very, very insecure world," she said. The defence opt-out means Copenhagen, a founding member of Nato, does not participate in EU foreign policy where defence is concerned and does not contribute troops to EU military missions.

More than 65 percent of Denmark’s 4.3 million eligible voters were expected to vote to join the policy, according to an opinion poll published on Sunday.

Analysts have been cautious, however, given the low voter turnout predicted in a country that has often said "no" to greater EU integration, most recently in 2015. Polls were set to close at eight pm (1800 GMT) with final results due around 11 pm. The capital’s city hall was busy in the early morning as Danes hurried to vote on their way to work.