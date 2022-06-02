Israeli forces kill Palestinian journalist on her first day of work

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Ghufran Warasneh is the second Palestinian journalist killed by Israeli forces in less than a month, after the killing of Aljazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in the Jenin refugee camp on May 11.Israeli forces killed a Palestinian woman on Wednesday in the Al-Arroub refugee camp north of Hebron, announced the Palestinian health ministry.

Ghufran Warasneh, a 31-year-old journalist from the Al-Arroub refugee camp, was shot at the camp’s entrance earlier on Wednesday. She was taken to the Ahli hospital in Hebron, where she was pronounced dead an hour later.

"Warasneh received a bullet in the chest, very close to her heart," a spokesperson of the Ahli hospital told The New Arab. "She arrived at the hospital practically dead," the spokesperson said. "She had lost too much blood and her heart had stopped."

"Ghufran was going out to her work at around 7:40 in the morning through the refugee camp’s entrance, where Israeli forces are usually stationed," Abdel Rahman Warasneh, her cousin, told The New Arab.