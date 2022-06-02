Scientists produce chimp genetic map to combat trafficking

WASHINGTON: Scientists have produced the first genetic map of chimpanzees in the wild, offering a detailed reconstruction of the endangered species’ past migrations, and a new tool to combat illegal trafficking.

The genomic catalogue, which includes 828 individuals from across their vast African range, can now be used to link kidnapped chimpanzees -- or their meat and body parts -- to their place of origin within 100-km.

The results of the years-long research project was published on Wednesday in the journal Cell Genomics. First author Claudia Fontsere of the Institute of Evolutionary Biology in Spain told AFP: "If we can know the genetic diversity of this endangered species, and its past demographic history...this can help design a better conservation plan." DNA samples were collected from thousands of chimp droppings as part of the Pan African Program at 48 locations across central and western Africa.