Abu Dhabi moves to restrict single-use plastics

ABU DHABI: Restrictions on single-use plastic bags took effect in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, as part of its efforts for a "greener future".
The "single-use plastic bags ban starts today... to encourage sustainable living in Abu Dhabi", the emirate’s media office said.
"Retailers in the emirate are encouraged to offer environmentally friendly reusable bags with a nominal fee to encourage positive behavioural change in the community, and support emirate-wide efforts for a greener future."
There are exemptions for medicine bags, bag rolls for produce in supermarkets, rubbish sacks and large brand name shopping bags. The restrictions come as the UAE prepares to host the COP28 global environmental conference in 2023, having set a target to become carbon neutral by 2050, in line with goals set by the COP26 conference in Britain last year.
