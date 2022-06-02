Estimated two million have long Covid in UK

LONDON: An estimated two million people in the UK, which represents around three percent of the population, have reported experiencing so-called long Covid, official statistics showed on Wednesday.

Around 1.4 million of them said they first had Covid-19, or suspected they had the virus, at least 12 weeks previously, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). It also found 826,000 of them first had coronavirus at least a year earlier, while 376,000 said they first had it at least two years previously. The ONS figures are based on people’s own reports of suffering from long Covid from a representative sample of private households in the four weeks to May 1.

Fatigue is the most common symptom -- experienced by 55 percent of those with self-reported long Covid -- followed by shortness of breath (32 percent), a cough (23 percent) and muscle ache (23 percent).

The biggest proportion were people aged 35 to 69, females, those living in more deprived areas and those working in certain professions such as social care, teaching and education or health care, the ONS said. Those with another activity-limiting health condition or disability were also more prevalent among the long Covid sufferers, it added.