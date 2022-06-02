Sharjeel invites Turkish transporters to invest in Sindh

Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday met Turkish Deputy Minister for Transport Selin Dursun in Ankara.
He appreciated the achievements of Turkey in the transport sector and invited Turkish companies to set up transport manufacturing units in Pakistan, particularly in Sindh. He said the Pakistan Peoples Party had the utmost resolve to facilitate investment by the prospective Turkish investors in Sindh under the public-private partnership.
Memon said the provincial government would also provide subsidies to the investors in this regard. He said the experts in the Turkish transport sector should educate them about the design and other information related to the mass transit system in Turkey. He invited the Turkish investors to visit Sindh to further explore the investment opportunities.
