 
close
Thursday June 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Missing boy’s family stages protest

By Our Correspondent
June 02, 2022

The family of a 15-year-old missing boy staged a protest on Wednesday in the Burnes Road area. Shahbaz Ahmed went missing on May 17, a few hours before his 9th grade examination. The family demanded of the chief justice of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to pass directives to the relevant police officials for the safe recovery of the missing boy.

Comments