Woman who slit husband’s throat gets life in prison

A model court sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for murdering her husband by slitting his throat in Karachi’s Korangi neighbourhood.

Beena, along with her alleged paramour, Muhammad Rehan, was charged with the murder of 40-year-old Muhammad Shahid within the Shah Faisal Colony police precincts last year in June.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Haleem Ahmed of the Model Criminal Trial Court (East) announced the verdict he had reserved after recording evidence and hearing final arguments from defence and prosecution sides. Prosecutor Muhammad Safdar Shaikh pleaded the case on behalf of the state.

Ruling that the woman’s involvement in the murder of her husband stands proved, the judge convicted her under Section 302-b (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and awarded her life imprisonment. In addition to that, he said she is required to pay Rs1 million as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased.

The judge, explaining the reason for his decision to not award her capital punishment for the felony of murder, said the entire prosecution case rested on circumstantial evidence, which “constitutes strong mitigating factor in awarding lesser punishment”. The court ordered the woman to be remanded to the central prison to serve the sentence.

As for Rehan, the judge said the accused person’s guilt could not be established beyond reasonable doubt as no evidence against him was placed on record except for a complaint the deceased had lodged against him and his confessional statement that itself was not sufficient to prove the charge against him.

The court acquitted Rehan for lack of evidence and ordered his release forthwith if he was not required in any other case. An FIR was lodged at the Shah Faisal Colony police station under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the PPC on the complaint of the deceased’s sister, Muskan, who alleged that Beena in collusion with her paramour killed Shahid by cutting his throat with a sharp knife.