150 protesting teachers detained

Police on Wednesday detained over 150 teachers who were protesting outside the Karachi Press Club for their rights.

Police launched an operation after getting reports of the teachers’ presence near the Zainab Market roundabout and checked the CNICs and office cards of the protesters. The teachers were protesting over not being awarded permanent job status despite passing the National Testing Service Test in 2013. Due to the detention of the teachers in a large number, the Artillery Ground police station ran out of space and the detainees were shifted to different police stations in District South.

Police said the action was taken against the teachers due to the imposition of Section 144.