MQM-P proposes ex-MNA Abdul Waseem or bureaucrat Saifur Rehman as KMC administrator

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has finalised two names for the post of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) administrator. The names will be sent to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) top leadership for selection of one of them, The News has learnt.

After considering several names in a meeting on Wednesday, the MQM-P’s coordination committee finalised the names of former MNA Abdul Waseem and bureaucrat Dr Saifur Rehman for the KMC administrator.

The meeting was held two days after the MQM-P’s leaders met PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House to remind him that the ‘Charter of Rights’ inked between the two parties in Islamabad in late March needed to be implemented. It was after that charter the MQM-P announced its decision to leave the coalition government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The pact also carried signatures of [now prime minister] Mian Shahbaz Sharif from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Sardar Akhtar Mengal from the Balochistan National Party, and Khalid Magsi from the Balochistan Awami Party as the guarantors.

Under the pact, the posts of the administrators of the province's two major urban centres — Karachi and Hyderabad — were to be given to the MQM-P.

Sources privy to the development told The News that the MQM-P has finalised the names of Abdul Waseem, former MNA, and Dr Saifur Rehman, a grade 20 officer who some time ago served as the KMC metropolitan commissioner, for the post of the KMC administrator and will send them to the PPP leadership for approval in a day or two.

The incumbent KMC administrator, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who was appointed in August 2021, would step down under the pact.

During the meeting with Zardari on Monday, the MQM-P delegation, which included Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Javed Hanif and Sadiq Iftikhar, complained that the PPP-led provincial government was not returning cooperation to the MQM-P.

The MQM-P leaders said the Sindh government had not been taking them on board over transfers and postings, and the slow pace of amendments in the local government law. However, Zardari assured the MQM-P delegation that the provincial government would fulfil all the promises made by the party. He directed the Sindh chief minister to address the grievances of the MQM-P immediately.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani, and Wahab were also present on the occasion. The MQM-P had also signed a similar agreement with the PML-N under which it got two federal ministries in the new government. The PML-N also offered the governorship of Sindh to the MQM-P but the party’s nominee, former senator Nasreen Jaleel, has not been appointed as the governor yet.