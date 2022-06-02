GCU announces lifetime achievement award for Prof Javed Akram

LAHORE:The Government College University (GCU), Lahore, has announced conferring the Lifetime Achievement Award on the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Akram who is also an old Ravian.

The announcement was made by GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi while addressing an event here at UHS Wednesday. Prof Javed Akram will be the sixth alumni of GCU to receive the prestigious award after SM Zafar, Mustansar Husain Tarar, Dr Pervez Hassan, Zia Mohyeddin, and Syed Babar Ali. On the occasion, Dr Asghar Zaidi said that Prof Javed Akram was the pride of GCU. He said the relevant GCU body had already approved the nomination for this award. Earlier, Prof Javed Akram gave his farewell lecture on "Leadership in Healthcare", in which heads of affiliated colleges, senior faculty and students participated.

Prof Javed Akram is retiring in July this year after completing his four-year tenure as UHS Vice-Chancellor. When he came on the stage, the audience gave a standing ovation to the veteran physician. Prof Javed Akram is the only medical doctor in Pakistan whose research has an impact factor of 575.

In addition, he is the author of more than 200 research papers and eight books. His farewell lecture was organised by the UHS Alumni Association. In his address, he said that a leader in medicine was not born but had to be developed. He asserted that he was not a man of the status quo but a great proponent of change.