Cheques distributed among cops, families

LAHORE:A financial cheques distribution ceremony for police employees and their families was held at Capital City Police headquarters on Wednesday. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana distributed educational scholarships and dowry fund cheques to 25 police personnel.

The CCPO also gave cheques amounting to over Rs638,000 under the head of welfare grant, cheques Rs 458,000 under the head of educational scholarships and grants of Rs 200,000 for the marriage of daughters of three employees under the head of dowry fund. The CCPO said Rs3.3m had been paid so far for scholarships for children of police personnel this year.