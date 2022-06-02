CCPO warns cops against poor performance

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting of Kahna Circle at Capital City Police Headquarters Wednesday.

CCPO Lahore directed all circle officers and SHOs to keep their official phones on at all the times to ensure coordination. He said that all the officers should make their official contact numbers functional within two days as he would personally call and check the phone status themselves. CCPO reprimanded SHOs of Kahna Circle for poor performance. He gave final warning to SDPO Kahna to improve performance and directed SPs to identify the SHOs with continuous poor performance as the same would be removed from field posting. He said crime fighting is the only viable policing tactics for crime prevention. He gave two weeks duration to improve performance and said that after that specific period he would check the performance of all SHOs.