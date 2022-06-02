Two held; drugs seized

LAHORE:Manawan police arrested two drug pushers and recovered 3kg hashish from their possession. The accused were identified as Farooq and Naveed.
Transferred: IG Punjab Wednesday issued transfer and posting orders of six police officers. Imran Razzaq has been posted as SP Investigation, Attock, Asif Masood as SP Investigation, Gujrat, Khalid Mahmood as SP Investigation, Okara, Tariq Jamil as DSP Headquarters, Pakpattan, and Shabbir Ahmad as SDPO Arifwala. Services of Asghar Ali have been placed at the disposal of DIG Traffic Punjab.
LAHORE:The Government College University , Lahore, has announced conferring the Lifetime Achievement Award on the...
LAHORE:A financial cheques distribution ceremony for police employees and their families was held at Capital City...
LAHORE:CCPO Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting of Kahna Circle at Capital City Police Headquarters...
LAHORE:Speakers at an awareness session on menstrual hygiene management stressed on the inclusion of menstrual hygiene...
LAHORE:The Faculty of Humanities, Forman Christian College , in collaboration with Journalism & Media International...
LAHORE:The vice-chancellors of three universities called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman at Governor’s...
Comments