Two held; drugs seized

LAHORE:Manawan police arrested two drug pushers and recovered 3kg hashish from their possession. The accused were identified as Farooq and Naveed.

Transferred: IG Punjab Wednesday issued transfer and posting orders of six police officers. Imran Razzaq has been posted as SP Investigation, Attock, Asif Masood as SP Investigation, Gujrat, Khalid Mahmood as SP Investigation, Okara, Tariq Jamil as DSP Headquarters, Pakpattan, and Shabbir Ahmad as SDPO Arifwala. Services of Asghar Ali have been placed at the disposal of DIG Traffic Punjab.