June 02, 2022
Lahore

Awareness session

By Our Correspondent
June 02, 2022

LAHORE:Speakers at an awareness session on menstrual hygiene management stressed on the inclusion of menstrual hygiene management education into government policies and ensuring access of women to gender-friendly toilets in offices, schools/ healthcare facilities, and public places. The event was jointly organised by WaterAid, Muslim Hands, and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) to mark the Menstrual Hygiene Day on Wednesday.

