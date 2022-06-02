Workshop held on climate journalism education

LAHORE:The Faculty of Humanities, Forman Christian College (a chartered university), in collaboration with Journalism & Media International Centre (JMIC), OsloMet–Oslo Metropolitan University, Norway, hosted a one-day workshop on climate journalism education on Wednesday.

Academicians, postgraduate students and journalists from abroad and across the country attended the workshop. Dr Altaf Ullah Khan, Dean of Humanities at FCCU, inaugurated the workshop. Addressing the participants he said: “If we, as academicians, have a good understanding of climate crisis, only then we will be able to train our students in the best possible way on its journalistic perspective as well. Since climate change is both our present and our future.”

Dr Elisabeth Eide highlighted the importance of the event and said it was crucial to combine studies with field visits for students as well and help them learn from local experts and indigenous people.

Dr Derk Bakker, Associate Professor and Chairperson of Department of Environmental Sciences, FCCU, highlighted the impacts and solutions for climate change. Ms Hannah Bernstein, science journalist and project manager at Internews’ Earth Journalism Network, along with Syed Abubakar, Environment journalist and media trainer, and Syed M Saqib, Assistant Professor of Mass Communication, FCCU, discussed ways to train students to cover climate stories.

They were of the view that it is high time, climate journalism was integrated into the curriculum for journalism students in Pakistan. Finally, Muhammad Daud Khan and Stella Paul, two famous climate journalists working in the field and setting a precedent for others to follow, joined the workshop.

The workshop concluded with final remarks by Dr Elisabeth Eide and Ms Oona Solberg, Director JMIC. Dr Douglas Trimble, Vice-Rector, FCCU, delivered his concluding speech.