Governor asks VCs to focus on climate change research

LAHORE:The vice-chancellors of three universities called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman at Governor’s House Lahore Wednesday.

King Edward Medical University Vice-Chancellor, Khalid Masud Gondal, Punjab University Vice-Chancellor, Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, and National Skills University Islamabad Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Mukhtar called on Punjab governor.

Professor Balqees Shabbir and Professor Saira Afzal from King Edward Medical University were also present on this occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that universities should pay special attention to research in the field of climate change.

He sought suggestions on the issue and appreciated the initiative of King Edward Medical University telemedicine during corona pandemic and said that thousands of people have benefited from telemedicine centres.

The governor said that PMLN has always paid special attention to higher education and research and in its previous tenure had significantly increased the HEC budget. He said that teachers in educational institutions should focus on moral training and character building of students as well.

He added that his emotional attachment to King Edward Medical University was also due to the fact that his grandfather Dr Jameel-ur-Rehman was also a graduate of the same institution.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, former Governor KP Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan Abbasi and World Squash Champion Jan Sher Khan congratulated Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on assuming the office of Governor Punjab and expressed best wishes. Awami National Party KP Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and Federal Secretary Establishment Division Inamullah Darijo also congratulated the governor on taking over the post over the telephone. Punjab Governor said that the vision of PMLN was to serve the people and Insha-Allah all resources will be utilised for it.