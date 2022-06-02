PRA collects Rs153bn in 11 months

LAHORE:Punjab Revenue Authority collected over Rs153 billion tax in the 11 months of the ongoing fiscal year of 2021-22, and became the first ever provincial revenue collecting agencies in the country to surpass the mark.

Earlier, no provincial revenue collecting agency across the four provinces ever crossed the Rs150 billion revenue collection mark in just 11 months of any fiscal year. Further, it is expected that the PRA will achieve its annual revenue collection target of Rs155.9 billion assigned in the budget by the Punjab government in the first week of June.

Following, the performance of revenue collection, the Punjab finance department upwards revised the revenue collection target of the PRA to over Rsl65 billion. However, the upwards revenue collection target was not communicated officially since political crisis was emerged with the change of government. Thus, cabinet was dissolved and a new cabinet was made two days ago. The ministerial portfolios are yet to be assigned. The upwards target will be officially communicated in a couple of days in the review meeting of budget and resources mobilisation.

According to the provisional figures, PRA has collected Rs14.22 billion during the month of May 2022 registering a growth of 23 percent over corresponding period of May 2021 of Rs11.6 billion. The total revenue collection of the PRA surpassed to Rs153 billion in the first 11 months of the financial year 2021-22.

The PRA is expected that the figure of revenue collection in 11 months will rise further once the civil accounts are finalised. This extraordinary performance ensures that PRA is going to surpass its assigned revenue target of Rs155.9 billion. This will be the third consecutive year that PRA surpasses its revenue target. Chairman PRA Zainul Abidin Sahi said that the collection has been made possible by the PRA team. This performance once again justifies PRA’s stance that stakeholder involvement, taxpayer facilitation and education and a strategy of team work and collaboration are much more essential and useful for revenue collection than the policies involving coercive actions, advance payments and aggression. According to the provisional details available with The News, the property developers and construction sector registered tremendous revenue growth in the May 2022 when compared it with corresponding period of May 2021 witnessed 436 and 417 percent increase, respectively. However, the withholding and telecom sectors remained the highest revenue contributing services in the province with revenue collection of Rs3.62 billion and Rs2.614 billion, respectively. In May 2021, withholding services contributed Rs2.332 billion and telecom Rs2.382 billion. The banking sector contributed Rs1.846 billion in May 2022, construction sector Rs739 million, manpower recruitment Rs519 million, goods transport Rs358 million, property developers Rs311m, restaurants Rs280m, information technology Rs197 million, commission agents Rs141m and hotels Rs133m.