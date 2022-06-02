Ministers given old vehicles

LAHORE:Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD) has provided old vehicles to the provincial ministers.

According to the sources, the new cabinet of the Punjab demanded new vehicles, while the S&GAD department provided them old vehicles saying that the new vehicles were yet to be available with the department. Whenever the new vehicles will be arrived, they will be given to the provincial ministers, it maintained. It may be recalled that the provincial government had already placed order to a motor company for the purchase of new vehicles and in this regard payment had been made.