Hamza visits house of kite twine victim

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz visited the residence of Mubeen Kashif who succumbed to cut throat injury a day earlier.
The chief minister called on the parents, other family members of the victim and extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to them. He offered Fateha for the departed soul. He said that legislation would be made so that no other mother lose her children in such incidents. He told the family that justice would be done with them. Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Ghazali Saleem Butt, Imran Goraya, IGP and CCPO were also present on the occasion.
