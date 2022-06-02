Two bikers hit to death

LAHORE:Two motorcyclists died in a road accident in the Defence C area on Wednesday. The victims riding a bike were going somewhere. As they reached Phase-VII, a speeding car hit them. The victims fell down, received fatal injuries and died on the spot. The victims were identified as Babar, 25, and Javed, 28. Police removed the bodies to morgue.

ARRESTED: Chowki Jia Bagga claimed to have arrested three suspected proclaimed offenders on Wednesday. The arrested suspects were identified as Zafar Ulllah, Nabeel Ahmad and Amir Ali. Nabil had murdered a woman in Raiwind and was on run for last two years. Amir Ali was wanted by Islampura police for killing a man identified as Mushtaq outside courts. The suspect Zafar Ulllah was wanted by Shahdara Police in a dacoity case.

CAFÉ FIRE: A fire erupted in kitchen of a private cafe in Gulberg on Wednesday. Reportedly, the fire broke out in the kitchen of the cafe situated near Main Boulevard, Gulberg. Nearby people tried to control it. They called rescue teams. Fire-fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. The incident created panic as well led to traffic mess in the locality.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 915 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, eight people died, whereas 957 were injured. Out of this, 554 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 403 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.