2,436 cancer patients to get Rs19,000 each for two months

LAHORE:On the special instructions of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, the Punjab Health Department has decided to provide Rs19,000 to each cancer patients for two months to purchase Glivec medicine from market.
Some 2,436 registered blood cancer patients will cost around Rs46,284,000 for two months in this regard. In a statement on Wednesday, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan said owing to some certain reasons Glivec medicine could not be provided free of cost to each cancer patient. Mayo Hospital has started procuring the medicine as per government instructions which would require two months period. He said this amount would be provided to registered cancer patients through the Bank of Punjab and every cancer patient would receive SMS in this regard.
dengue: Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired a meeting and discussed strategies to combat the spread of dengue larvae at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. MPA Ashraf Rasool, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department and Director General Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir also attended the meeting.
All commissioners, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and CEOs attended the meeting through video-link. The commissioners and District Health Authorities gave a detailed briefing on current situation of dengue in the province. The minister said the health ministry was doing everything to control dengue spread and the situation was being monitored continuously.
