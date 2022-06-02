Interfaith harmony termed pre-requisite for development

Islamabad:Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that interfaith harmony is a pre-requisite for the socio-economic development of the country.

“Pakistan is a country with diverse cultures and faiths and every citizen holds equal status irrespective of their religion, caste or creed and without inclusivity of all, the country cannot be led to the path of progress,” he expressed these views while addressing the Conference ‘Diversity, Equity & Inclusion’ jointly organised by Freedom of Religion Leadership Network (FORB), IIU International Research Institute (IRI) and Paigham-e-Pakistan here Wednesday.

Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the architect of the Constitution of Pakistan, focused on the inclusion of the provision of basic rights for all, especially for the religious minorities.

He said that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees freedom to every citizen to practice their religious beliefs.

He said that the very presence of former MNA Ms. Asiya, an active member of Jamiat Ulema Islam clearly indicates the inclusiveness of minorities in the political process. He said that interfaith harmony and tolerance are vital for the progress and development of any society.

Stressing upon the political leadership to play a positive role in propagating tolerance and peace in the society, the Speaker said that tolerance and peace could help people to live in co-existence.