6,186 motorists fined

Islamabad:The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 6,186 fine tickets to road users over violations of traffic signals during the ongoing year, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, he said that a special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) are performing duties on the main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

During the ongoing year, the police spokesman said that action was taken and 6,186 road users were fined over violation of traffic signals. He said that efforts are underway to ensure a disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed to the citizens to follow rules. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with ITP in maintaining traffic discipline in the city.