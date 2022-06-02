Teenager disgraced in her home by landlord, his friend

Islamabad:Two men stormed into a house in the Federal Town falling under the jurisdiction of Nelore Police Station, disgraced a teenage girl by ripping her clothes off, captured her nude video and ran away, hurling threats that her video would be made viral if she shared the incident to her parents.

The mother of the victim lodged a written complaint with the Nelore Police Station, saying that she took her elder daughter to hospital leaving her youngest daughter home with her son. In the meantime, her landlord, Ilyas, entered the house and asked her son to fetch drinks from the market, adding that as her son left the house, a friend of Ilyas also entered the house and asked her daughter to remove her clothes but she started crying. She alleged they ripped off her dress and made her nude video and ran away. The police have taken up the case but have not yet rounded up the people involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, the street criminals, continuing their looting spree, have taken away 17 motorcycles, two cars, 17 mobile phone sets, gold ornaments, and other valuables to the tune of a million rupees during their hit in different areas of the capital city. The police denied most of the cases to report for unknown reasons.