Community schoolteachers protest for regularisation

PESHAWAR: Teachers of girls’ community schools staged a protest demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, urging the provincial government to regularise their services.

Speaking on the occasion, the demonstrators said that they and their families had been facing acute financial problems and mental agony for years due to the lack of job security and low salaries.

They said they had been working on a small and fixed salary since 2014 and paying school rents, electricity bills and other expenses out of their own pockets.

The community schools are functioning under the provincial government and at present there are 2?270 schools, out of which 8,600 are girls’ students.

They claimed that the performance of these schools were in front of everyone including the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, education department and other agencies concerned. They said all had appreciated the performance of these community schoolteachers.

They demanded the provincial government to pass a separate budget for them. The speakers recalled that out of these government schools, about 70 are functioning across Chitral and their teachers have held protests for several years against low and delayed salaries.